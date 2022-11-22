First Interstate Bank Buys 12,148 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 414,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

