First Interstate Bank Has $899,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. 244,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

