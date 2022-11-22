First Interstate Bank Purchases Shares of 31,041 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 67,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,336. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

