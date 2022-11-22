First Interstate Bank Sells 32,164 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

CSCO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162,624. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

