First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Purchases 125,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,780,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,556,062.60.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Keith Neumeyer bought 110,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

TSE:FF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Mining Gold Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

