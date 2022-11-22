First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $232,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.87. 7,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.37. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

