First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FSD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.81.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
