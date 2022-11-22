First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

