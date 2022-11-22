First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.48% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.