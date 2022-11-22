Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 16.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) traded down 16.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68. 1,192,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 441,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
