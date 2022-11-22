Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 16.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) traded down 16.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68. 1,192,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 441,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

