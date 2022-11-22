Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 164 ($1.94). Approximately 43,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 108,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($1.90).

Franchise Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,733.33.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

See Also

