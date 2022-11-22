Franchise Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 144,451 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

