Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. BioNTech accounts for approximately 2.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,490,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after buying an additional 345,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,711,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.15.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.