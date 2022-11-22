Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 139,709 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,709 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Snowflake worth $283,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $392.40.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

