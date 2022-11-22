Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $229,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,494.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,529.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,466.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.