Franklin Resources Inc. Has $234.61 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of TE Connectivity worth $234,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,510. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

