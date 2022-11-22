Franklin Resources Inc. Has $266.82 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,033 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $266,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

