Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $260,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

