Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.68% of Eversource Energy worth $199,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,314,000 after buying an additional 64,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.