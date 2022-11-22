Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,831,251 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of Flex worth $214,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,498 shares of company stock worth $4,890,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

