Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.94% of Pentair worth $221,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

