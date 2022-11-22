Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 339 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.94% of SiTime worth $241,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 15.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiTime by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SITM stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $203,497. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

