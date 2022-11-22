Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 971,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.84% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $292,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after acquiring an additional 325,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

