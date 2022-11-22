Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 250,876 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $51,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 447,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,091. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

