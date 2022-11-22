Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 195000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

