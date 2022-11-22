Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $16.31 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

