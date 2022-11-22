G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,435.09 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,435.09 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022922 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000267 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

