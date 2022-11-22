Gala Market Cap Hits $176.15 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $176.15 million and $66.59 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem."

