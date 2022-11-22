Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Generac makes up 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Generac worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. 19,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average is $204.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

