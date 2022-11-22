Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 36,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 901,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

