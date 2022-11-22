GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Bought by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the period. GeoPark makes up 7.8% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 1.24% of GeoPark worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in GeoPark by 24.0% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3,368.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

GPRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

