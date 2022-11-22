Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.40. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 267,594 shares changing hands.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 33.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $10,389,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.