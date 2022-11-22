Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.40. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 267,594 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
