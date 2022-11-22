Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.31

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.31 and last traded at $116.60, with a volume of 6900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,628 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $4,239,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

