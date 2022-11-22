goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $89.65 during trading on Tuesday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509. goeasy has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $150.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

