Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 5.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 100,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,786,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.07.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
