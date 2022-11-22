Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 5.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 100,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,786,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

