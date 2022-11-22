Got Guaranteed One Day Volume Reaches $180,428.55 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $146.88 million and approximately $180,428.55 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.48 or 0.28331633 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

