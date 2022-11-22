GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Raised to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

EAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE EAF opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

