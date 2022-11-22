Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 475,285 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 475,285 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $106,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. 97,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,078. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

