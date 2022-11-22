Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $174,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,497. The stock has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

