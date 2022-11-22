Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $59 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,223 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of TEGNA worth $59,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683,695 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 2,260.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after buying an additional 2,112,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 3,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,377,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

