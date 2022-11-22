Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 61,779 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of American Express worth $215,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 52.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 75.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

