Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 219,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.06% of BorgWarner worth $83,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 19,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,555. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.