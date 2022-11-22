Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 737,348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,348 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $283,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. 277,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,248. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

