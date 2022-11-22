Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

