Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,161 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

