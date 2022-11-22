Greenleaf Trust Buys 652 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $12,622,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,361,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,144,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.92.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.11.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

