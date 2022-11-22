Greenleaf Trust Has $1.63 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6 %

KMB opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

