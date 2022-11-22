Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

