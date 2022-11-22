Greenleaf Trust Purchases 8,333 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.19.

ADSK stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $325.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $198.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

