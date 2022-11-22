Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

