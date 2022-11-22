Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 142,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

